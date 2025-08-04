Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 6 Months 2025

Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 20.4 mn tons during the first 6 months of 2025, up 0.9% year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 1.9% to 19.2 mn tons.

Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 10.1 mn tons, up 0.2% year-on-year.

Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 8.6% to 4.5 mn tons, that via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 8.6% to 3.1 mn tons.

Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing declined 26.4% to 1.3 mn tons.

Commodity-wise, ore export was up 20% to 4.4 mn tons, paper up 19.3% to 1.9 mn tons, fertilizers up 2.4-fold to 1.1 mn tons, chemicals up 19.5% to 666 thousand tons, non-ferrous metals up 1.8-fold to 607 thousand tons, and oil and products up 1.6-fold to 524 thousand tons.

36.7% of the total export traffic was coal amounting to 8.6 mn tons during the period under report.

