SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Жд перевозки через погранпереходы с Китаем, 6 месяцев 2025
04.08.2025

Russia-China Cross-Border Rail Traffic, 6 Months 2025

    • Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-China border made 20.4 mn tons during the first 6 months of 2025, up 0.9% year-on-year, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    Export rail traffic from Russia to China increased 1.9% to 19.2 mn tons.

    Export traffic via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossing checkpoint amounted to 10.1 mn tons, up 0.2% year-on-year.

    Export via the Grodekovo-Suifenhe border crossing increased 8.6% to 4.5 mn tons, that via the Nizhneleninskoe-Tongjiang border crossing was up 8.6% to 3.1 mn tons.

    Export via the Kamyshovaya-Hunchun border crossing declined 26.4% to 1.3 mn tons.

    Commodity-wise, ore export was up 20% to 4.4 mn tons, paper up 19.3% to 1.9 mn tons, fertilizers up 2.4-fold to 1.1 mn tons, chemicals up 19.5% to 666 thousand tons, non-ferrous metals up 1.8-fold to 607 thousand tons, and oil and products up 1.6-fold to 524 thousand tons.

    36.7% of the total export traffic was coal amounting to 8.6 mn tons during the period under report.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025
    Export grew by 8.4%, import by 8.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.05.2025
    Paper Transportation by Rail Up 5% in March 2025
    In March 2025, Russian Railways carried 793 thousand tons of paper.
    2025PaperRussian Railways
    0
    25.06.2025
    First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT
    First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has received the first shipment of autonomous reefer containers stuffed with meat from China.
    ChinaFirst Container TerminalGlobal PortsIntermodal
    0
    14.03.2025
    Intra-Russia Rail Transportation of Grain Grows
    Grain transportation by rail for the home market is growing.
    2025grainsIntra-RussiaRussian Railways
    0
    12.03.2025
    Three New Kazakh-Chinese Terminals to Be Launched in 2025
    Next year, two more terminals are to be put into operation.
    ChinaKazakhstan Temir ZholyTerminal
    0
    25.06.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2025 Down 3.3%
    Export declined by 5.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    29.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.4% in June
    29.07.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service
    28.07.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •