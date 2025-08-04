SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Удвоение частоты сервиса на линии Китай – бухта Врангел
04.08.2025

China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled

    • RusTrans Group has doubled the capacity and frequency of its service between China and Global Ports’ container terminal in the Russian Far East.

    According to Global Ports, part of Delo Group, a second container ship, the 1,100 TEU “Hong Li Chang Jiu” has been added to the service, which increased the frequency from three to six vessel calls per month.

    The service is aimed for consumer goods imports into Russia and chemicals, timber and food products exports from Russia.

    In China, the service calls at Shanghai, Rizhao and Qingdao. The “Hong Li Chang Jiu” is to call Shanghai on August 15 and is expected to arrive at Global Ports’ terminal in Vrangel Bay on August 23.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.05.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Starts Flights from Urumqi to Moscow
    This is a third regular air service from China offered by Volga-Dnepr since 2022.
    Air logisticsChinaUrumqiВолга-Днепр
    0
    05.03.2025
    OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service
    Starting March 2025, China’s OVP Shipping is resuming its service from China to Kaliningrad on a monthly basis.
    C-ShippingContainer serviceKaliningradOVP Shipping
    0
    20.06.2025
    International Logistics Terminal Opens in Almaty
    The new terminal is expected to strengthen transport connectivity and reduce logistics costs.
    ChinaContainer terminalKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0
    10.07.2025
    First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    The Yuzhny Port transport and logistics center in Moscow has handled its first direct block train from China.
    Block trainChinaYuzhny PortRZD Logistics
    0
    12.05.2025
    Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    11.07.2025
    Block Train from Urals to China
    The train is to transit Kazakhstan en route to China.
    Block trainChinaUrals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.08.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in June 2025 Down 20.5%
    04.08.2025 China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled
    29.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.4% in June
    29.07.2025 FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service
    28.07.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.08.2025 Zero Import Dues on Sodium Sulfides and Cellulose Esters
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •