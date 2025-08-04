China – Russian Far East Service Frequency Doubled

RusTrans Group has doubled the capacity and frequency of its service between China and Global Ports’ container terminal in the Russian Far East.

According to Global Ports, part of Delo Group, a second container ship, the 1,100 TEU “Hong Li Chang Jiu” has been added to the service, which increased the frequency from three to six vessel calls per month.

The service is aimed for consumer goods imports into Russia and chemicals, timber and food products exports from Russia.

In China, the service calls at Shanghai, Rizhao and Qingdao. The “Hong Li Chang Jiu” is to call Shanghai on August 15 and is expected to arrive at Global Ports’ terminal in Vrangel Bay on August 23.

Photo: Delo Group