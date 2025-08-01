Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-June 2025

In January-June 2025, the loading of export designated chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased, Russian Railways have reported. The railway traffic of such commodities was up 10.6% year-on-year to 4.9 mn tons, including almost 2.2 mn tons carried in containers (131 thousand TEU, up 9.4%).

The bulk of the chemical products traffic consisted of methanol, which grew 23.9%, sulfur, up 7.7%, and synthetic rubber, up 1.4-fold.

Most of the export designated traffic, 2.6 mn tons, up 11.8% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 718 thousand tons, up 1.9%, was transported to the Northwest ports, 895 thousand tons, up 1.4%, to the Southern ports, and 1 mn tons, up 32.4%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Chemicals export via railway border crossings increased 8.8% to make 2.3 mn tons.

The largest volumes of chemicals in January-June 2025 were loaded onto rail in Tatarstan, Bashkiria and Tula region.

Photo: Russian Railways