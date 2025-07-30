SeaNews Information&Consulting
30.07.2025

Volga-Dnepr Flies Repin’s Paintings to China

    • Russia’s Volga-Dnepr cargo airline has delivered more than 90 paintings by Ilya Repin for an exhibition in China. During July 7-12, the company made three flights from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport.

    The total weight of the cargo made almost 8 tons. All the paintings were packed into special wooden cases, during the flight, temperature regime was maintained.

    Volga-Dnepr has an extensive experience carrying art objects during its 35 years of operations.

    The exhibition “Ilya Repin: Encyclopedia of Russian Life” started at the National Museum of China in Bejing on July 22, 2025 and will be open till January 2026. Meanwhile, Volga-Dnepr is already planning the nack logistics of the paintings.

    Photo: Wikipaedia


