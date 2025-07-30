Russia’s Export and Import in January-May 2025

The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-February 2025 made $271.7 bn, 3.2% below the figure for the first five months of 2024.

According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, export amounted to $162.1 mn, and import $109.5 bn.

Export consisted mainly of mineral products, which accounted for 56.2%, while the major share of import was constituted by machinery, equipment and suchlike commodities accounting for 48.4%.

Russia’s major trade partners were Asian countries ($123.3 bn of exports and $73.4 bn of imports). Exports from Europe made $24.1 bn, with imports amounting to $27.9 bn.

Exports to the American continent made $5.5 bn, and imports from there were $6.2 bn. Exports to African countries made $9.2 bn, and imports $2 bn.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service