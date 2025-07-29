SeaNews Information&Consulting
Новое судно на линии Санкт-Петербург – Калининград
29.07.2025

New Vessel Enters St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service

    • New Vessel Enters St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad ServiceThe new cargo ship “Elena” has entered the service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The vessel belongs to Svetlovsky Terminal Ltd and is operated by Peleng Ltd.

    In St. Petersburg, the vessel is served at Baltic Port and Sea Port of St. Petersburg, and at Kaliningrad calls at altic Stevedore Company and Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port.

    Monthly, three or four voyages between the Big Port o St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad are planned.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 88 m,
    • Beam: 12.5 m,
    • Height: 7.7 m,
    • Capacity: 4,400 tons.

    The “Elena” is the third vessel operated by Peleng between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

    Photo: courtesy of Peleng Ltd


  •  




