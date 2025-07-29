FESCO Launches Direct Viet Nam – Russia Rail Service

FESCO Transport Group has launched a direct railway container service from Viet Nam to Russia in a partnership with Viet Nam Railways’ subsidiary RATRACO.

The service branded FESCO Vietnam Shuttle is routed via the territory of China and Mongolia. The first stage of the service includes the delivery of containers from Hanoi, Haiphong and Danang in Viet Nam to Chengdu in China. At the second stage, the containers will be carried by FESCO-operated regular block trains to the Moscow region via the border crossings of Erlian in China, Zamyn-Uud in Mongolia, and Naushki in Russia.

The service is weekly with a transit time of 35 days on the average. The first two shipments from Hanoi were delivered to the railway station of Silikatnaya in Moscow region on July 8 and 25. The customer of booth was a major Russian clothes retailer.

FESCO and RATRACO intend to expand the service frequency up to twice a week, and, provided the demand grows, to launch a full block trains from Viet Nam’s major cities.

