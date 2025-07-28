Melon and Watermelon Import to Urals Up 7-Fold

More than 7,260 tons of melons and watermelons worth 300 mn rubles ($3.8 mn) was imported to the Urals since the year start.

According to the RF Federal Customs Service, the melon and watermelon import grew almost 7-fold year-on-year tonnage-wise and 4-fold value-wise.

Most of melons and watermelons were imported from Uzbekistan, which supplied 7,000 tons worth more than 280 mn rubles ($3.55 mn). Imports from Uzbekistan surged 13-fold tonnage-wise and 9-fold value—wise.

Melons and watermelons are also imported from China and the Middle East.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service