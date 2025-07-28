SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в марте 2022 года в деталях
28.07.2025

Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.06.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-May 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.7% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-May 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    06.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 1.3%
    Import grew by 7%, export by 1.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    23.07.2025
    Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    Global Ports has posted its operational results for Q2 and H1 2025.
    2025Global PortsThroughputContainer throughput
    0
    23.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    15.01.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024 Up 0.4%
    Import increased by 67.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.01.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.07.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 14.9% in June 2025
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    22.07.2025 Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    22.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •