SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
25.07.2025

Russian Baltic Ports in June 2025: Non-Ferrous Metals Down

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.03.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025: Reefer Cargo Up
    Export was up 8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.02.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    Export was up 5.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    15.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 20, 2023
    On week 20, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region declined.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    16.05.2025
    Paper Transportation by Rail Up 5% in March 2025
    In March 2025, Russian Railways carried 793 thousand tons of paper.
    2025PaperRussian Railways
    0
    13.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    25.07.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-June 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 27.9% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-June 2025.
    2025FertilizersLoadingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    22.07.2025 Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    22.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •