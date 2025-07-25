SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
ФТС об экспорте уральских самоцветов
25.07.2025

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-June 2025

    • Russian Railways have reported a 27.9% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-June 2025. 21.3 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers, 17.6 mn tons, up 31.4% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 15.5 mn tons, up 30.2% to the Russian Northwest ports and 2.1 mn tons, i[ 4.4%, to the Southern ports. 3.6 mn tons, up 37.6-fold, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-June 2025 amounted to 35.5 mn tons, 4.8% above the figure for the first 6 months of 2024.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (9.4 mn tons, up 1.4% year-on-year), Murmansk region (7.7 mn tons, up 3.2%) and Vologda region (3.1 mn tons, up 27.2%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.04.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-February 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-February 2025 made $60.1 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportImportTrade turnover
    0
    20.03.2025
    Russia-China Rail Traffic Growing
    In January-February 2025, Russian Railways carried more than 30 million tons of cargo to/from China.
    2025ChinaFreigh trafficRussian Railways
    0
    13.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.06.2025
    Railway Transportation between Kazakhstan and China Growing
    In January-April 2025, the volume of rail transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 13% compared to the same period last year.
    2025ChinaKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0
    15.05.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.4% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-April 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    02.06.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.4% YoY in April 2025
    Export declined by 13.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    22.07.2025 Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    22.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •