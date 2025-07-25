Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-June 2025

Russian Railways have reported a 27.9% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-June 2025. 21.3 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

Most of the export fertilizers, 17.6 mn tons, up 31.4% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports including 15.5 mn tons, up 30.2% to the Russian Northwest ports and 2.1 mn tons, i[ 4.4%, to the Southern ports. 3.6 mn tons, up 37.6-fold, was transported via railway border crossing checkpoints.

The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-June 2025 amounted to 35.5 mn tons, 4.8% above the figure for the first 6 months of 2024.

The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (9.4 mn tons, up 1.4% year-on-year), Murmansk region (7.7 mn tons, up 3.2%) and Vologda region (3.1 mn tons, up 27.2%).

