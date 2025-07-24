Multimodal Logistics Center Project for Irkutsk Region

A multimodal logistics center is to be developed in the Irkutsk region to combine rail, road and inland transport and optimize supply chains and cargo transit.

A road map for the project was approved of at the session of the working group under the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the latter said in a statement.

The multimodal logistics center is to be developed on the basis of Osetrovsky River Port in Ust-Kut on the Lena River. The port handled up to 80% of all the cargo designated for the northern areas of the Irkutsk region, Sakha (Yakutia) Republic and the Arctic shore areas from Khatanga to Kolyma.

A detailed master plan is to be finalized in 2026 after completing the analysis of the existent and potential cargo flows and the fleet. It is also planned to modernize the port and shore-based infrastructure.

