SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
23.07.2025

Russian Ports’ Throughput in June 2025 Down 7.6%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.05.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 41.7%
    Export declined by 70.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 10.9% in December 2024
    Import was up 16.9%, export up 5.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    18.07.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 29, 2023
    On week 29, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region remain at the previous week’s level.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    06.06.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 23, 2023
    On week 23, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on the previous week's level.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    06.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials Up in January 2025
    Ore export made 1.3 mn tons, up 31.2%.
    2025Russian RailwaysScrap metalOre
    0
    19.06.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-May 2025
    The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 18% year-on-year.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.07.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025
    22.07.2025 Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    22.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •