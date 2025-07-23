SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Экспорт масличных с Урала, первое полугодие 2025
23.07.2025

Oilseeds Export from Urals Grows

    • Oilseeds export from the Urals is up 1.5-fold year-on-year in January-June 2025.

    Since the start of 2025, Urals-based producers exported some 50 thousand tons of oilseeds, up 1.5-fold year-on-year.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service, Urals-produced oilseeds are exported to Afghanistan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, China and other countries.

    Thus, China bought some 37 thousand tons of flax seeds worth more than 1.5 bn rubles ($19.2 mn), while Kazakhstan imported 5 thousand tons of rapeseeds worth more than 180 mn rubles ($2.3 mn).

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


