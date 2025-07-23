SeaNews Information&Consulting
Операционные итоги Глобал Портс, 2 квартал и 1 полугодие 2025

23.07.2025
23.07.2025

Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025

    • Global Ports has posted its operational results for Q2 and H1 2025.

    The consolidated container throughput of the Group’s marine terminals decreased by 4.6% year-on-year during Q2 2025 50 259 thousand TEU and by 0.9% during H1 to 563 thousand TEU.

    The Group’s Baltic terminals handled 175 thousand TEU during Q2 2025 growing 4.8% year-on-year, and 388 thousand TEU during H1, up 12.7%.

    The terminals in the Russian Far East saw their container throughput drop 19.8% to 84 thousand TEU in Q2 and 29.2% to 174 thousand TEU in H1 2025.

    The Group’s dry port in Yanino off St. Petersburg handled in H1 2025 31 thousand TEU, up 2.2% year-on-year, and 60 thousand tons of non-containerized cargo, up 4.9%.

    Non-containerized cargo traffic via Global Ports’ terminals during Q2 2025 made 1.7 mn tons, up 11.3% year-on-year, and 3.4 mn tons during H1 2025, up 3.6%.

    While fertilizers handling in the Baltic grew 25.4% during H1 2025, coal handling dropped 45.5%.

    Photo: Global Ports


