Global Ports’ Container Throughput Declines in H1 2025

Global Ports has posted its operational results for Q2 and H1 2025.

The consolidated container throughput of the Group’s marine terminals decreased by 4.6% year-on-year during Q2 2025 50 259 thousand TEU and by 0.9% during H1 to 563 thousand TEU.

The Group’s Baltic terminals handled 175 thousand TEU during Q2 2025 growing 4.8% year-on-year, and 388 thousand TEU during H1, up 12.7%.

The terminals in the Russian Far East saw their container throughput drop 19.8% to 84 thousand TEU in Q2 and 29.2% to 174 thousand TEU in H1 2025.

The Group’s dry port in Yanino off St. Petersburg handled in H1 2025 31 thousand TEU, up 2.2% year-on-year, and 60 thousand tons of non-containerized cargo, up 4.9%.

Non-containerized cargo traffic via Global Ports’ terminals during Q2 2025 made 1.7 mn tons, up 11.3% year-on-year, and 3.4 mn tons during H1 2025, up 3.6%.

While fertilizers handling in the Baltic grew 25.4% during H1 2025, coal handling dropped 45.5%.

Photo: Global Ports