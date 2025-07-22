Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025

Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports decreased by 10.2% year-on-year in June 2025 making 406.6 thousand TEU.

According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, import was down 18.3% to 158.2 thousand TEU. Export made 147 thousand TEU (+7.3%). Cabotage grew by 0.5% to 98.5 thousand TEU, transit by 10.2% to 2.8 thousand TEU.

Laden container traffic amounted to 299.5 thousand TEU, down 11.2% year-on-year. 12.2% of this volume, or 36.5 thousand TEU was reefer containers, and 87.8% or 262.9 thousand TEU was dry containers.

51.6% of the total laden container traffic or 145.5 thousand TEU was imports, 26.5% (79.4 thousand TEU) was exports, 20.9% (62.6 thousand TEU) was cabotage and 0.9% (2.8 thousand TEU) was transit.

Empty container traffic decreased by 7.2% to make 107.2thousand TEU.

The share of the Far Eastern basin in the total Russian ports’ container traffic made 46.2% (187.9 thousand TEU), the Baltic basin handled 26.6% (108.2 thousand TEU), the Azov and Black Sea basin accounted for 24.4% (99.1 thousand TEU), the Arctic accounted for 2.7% (11 thousand TEU), and the Caspian for 0.1% (414 TEU) of the total.

Note: Since the statistics for some stevedores have been excluded from the official data on cargo and container throughput via the sea ports of the Russian Federation, the data for those stevedores are not available in SeaNews PORTSTAT service.

The aggregate results of those excluded stevedores are available in the ‘other stevedores’ section, without breakdown by individual operators.

