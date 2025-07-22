Block Train from Karelia to Far East

FESCO Transport Group has launched a new regular block train from Petrozavodsk in Karelia, Northwest Russia, to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

Trains run on the average twice a month from the railway station of Petrozavodsk to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group.

The transit time is 14 days. In future, the service frequency can be extended to four trains a month.

The service is aimed mainly for sawn goods and pellets made by timber and logging companies operating in Northwest Russia and, particularly, in Karelia, the with a planned monthly traffic of some 600 TEU.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO