Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-May 2025

During the first five months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 25.9 bn euro, down 9.4% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 6.7% during the period under report to 12.4 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 11.4% down to 13.5 bn euro.

In May 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 9.9% year-on-year and by 11.3% month-on-month making 2.28 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 17.9% year-on-year and grew 11.2% month-on-month to 2.38 bn euro in May 2025.

Photo: public source