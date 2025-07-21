SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 5 месяцев 2025
21.07.2025

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-May 2025

    • During the first five months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 25.9 bn euro, down 9.4% year-on-year.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 6.7% during the period under report to 12.4 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 11.4% down to 13.5 bn euro.

    In May 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia decreased by 9.9% year-on-year and by 11.3% month-on-month making 2.28 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 17.9% year-on-year and grew 11.2% month-on-month to 2.38 bn euro in May 2025.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.06.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2025 Down 3.3%
    Export declined by 5.1%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    27.05.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-March 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-March 2025 made $158 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Customs statisticsExportImport
    0
    04.07.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 27, 2023
    On week 27, freight rates in the Azov-Black Sea region started to grow.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 20, 2023
    On week 20, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region declined.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    20.06.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 25, 2023
    On week 25, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain stable.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    25.03.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2025 Down 9.4%
    Export declined by 9.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.07.2025 Block Train from Karelia to Far East
    22.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 10.2% in June 2025
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    10.07.2025 First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •