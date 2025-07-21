SeaNews Information&Consulting
21.07.2025

Petrolesport Handles Project Cargo for Siberian Power Stations

    • Global Ports’ St. Petersburg-based container terminal Petrolesport handled project cargo consisting of two stators and a rotor for electric power stations.

    The aggregate weight of the cargo made over 700 tons, Delo Group, into which Global Ports is incorporated, said in its social media account.

    The equipment was delivered to Petrolesport by rail and road, at the terminal it was loaded on board barges for a trip to Siberia.

    To handle the stators, which were the heaviest part of the shipment, a special portal crane was mounted over the rail branch, and the rotor was unloaded and loaded using one of PLP’’s mobile units.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


    17.04.2025
    FESCO Unloads 1,240 Tons of Equipment for Akkuyu
    FESCO Transport Group has unloaded a shipment of turbine and generator equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.
    AkkuyuFESCO HeavyliftNuclear power plant
    0
    16.04.2025
    Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa
    Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers.
    Global PortsHeavyliftMoby Dik
    0
    03.07.2025
    Volga-Dnepr Flies Space Weather Monitoring Equipment
    The total weight of the cargo made 23 tons.
    Air logisticsHeavyliftSpace researchВолга-Днепр
    0
    24.03.2025
    Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    Global Ports has put into operation a dry bulk facility at its container terminal Petrolesport in St. Petersburg.
    Dry bulkGlobal PortsPetrolesport
    0


