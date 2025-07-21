Petrolesport Handles Project Cargo for Siberian Power Stations

Global Ports’ St. Petersburg-based container terminal Petrolesport handled project cargo consisting of two stators and a rotor for electric power stations.

The aggregate weight of the cargo made over 700 tons, Delo Group, into which Global Ports is incorporated, said in its social media account.

The equipment was delivered to Petrolesport by rail and road, at the terminal it was loaded on board barges for a trip to Siberia.

To handle the stators, which were the heaviest part of the shipment, a special portal crane was mounted over the rail branch, and the rotor was unloaded and loaded using one of PLP’’s mobile units.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group