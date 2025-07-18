Fish Export from Novosibirsk Region Growing

The Siberian Customs Administration cleared the export of 3.7 thousand tons of frozen fish worth some 733 mn rubles ($9.4 mn) during January-May 2025.

According to the RF Federal Customs Service, products were made from both locally grown and caught fish and from fish delivered from elsewhere.

The major importer of Novosibirsk-produced fish products is Kazakhstan accounting for 1.8 thousand tons, up 45% year-on-year. Fish was also exported to Uzbekistan, Kirghizstan and Tajikistan.

Carp exports surged 55-fold year-on-year to some 500 tons, and perch and zander fillet export doubled to make 380 tons. Novosibirsk-based producers also exported products made from sea fish like pollack and herring.

