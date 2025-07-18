SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Черного моря, неделя 21, 2024
18.07.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 29, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.07.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in May 2025: Reefer Cargo Down
    Export declined by 12.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    17.04.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 16, 2023
    On 16 week the freight rates remain on the same level in the Azov-Black sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.07.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 27, 2023
    On week 27, freight rates in the Azov-Black Sea region started to grow.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    19.05.2025
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-March 2025
    During the first three months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 16.4 bn euro.
    2025European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    11.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    Import declined by 41.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.05.2025
    Sovcomflot Posts Revenue Decline for Q4 2025
    Sovcomflot has published a general consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.
    2025SovcomflotFinance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    10.07.2025 First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    10.07.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 25.1%
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •