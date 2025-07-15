SeaNews Information&Consulting
15.07.2025

Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-June 2025

    • In January-June 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 15.5% year-on-year to 8.2 mn tons.

    Eastwards, 4.3 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 14.3% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

    Westward export iron ore traffic was up 28.4% to 1.8 mn tons, and southward traffic up 8.3% to 2.1 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ore in January-June 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (2.1 mn tons), Zabaikalsk Kray (1.8 mn tons), and Kursk Oblast (1.6 mn tons).

    Photo: Russian Railways


