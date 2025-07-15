FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk

FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of a block train service branded FESCO Kama Shuttle from its Commercial Port of Vladivostok in the Russian Gar East to Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan.

The first train carrying imported cargo for the Kama Economic Zone residents left Vladivostok on July 11 and is expected to arrive at the station of Krugloe Pole in 10-11 days.

From there, the train will proceed to the One Belt and One Road terminal, from where cargo will be trucked to consignees.

The first train carries a wide range of goods from China, South Korea and Thailand including polymer materials. The next train run is planned at the end of July.

