Digital River Project

A single digital system concept has been developed in Russia to unite all the stakeholders engaged in inland shipping, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

The key element of the concept is the digital transformation of the inland shipping sector. Implementing the Digital River single information system is expected to create a common information space for all market participants and optimize their interaction.

The Digital River information system project envisages integrating both public and private cargo traffic monitoring systems including those operated by Russian Railways and agricultural authorities, customs services, etc.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport