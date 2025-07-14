SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В России появится «Цифровая Река»
14.07.2025

Digital River Project

    • A single digital system concept has been developed in Russia to unite all the stakeholders engaged in inland shipping, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said in a statement.

    The key element of the concept is the digital transformation of the inland shipping sector. Implementing the Digital River single information system is expected to create a common information space for all market participants and optimize their interaction.

    The Digital River information system project envisages integrating both public and private cargo traffic monitoring systems including those operated by Russian Railways and agricultural authorities, customs services, etc.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    30.05.2025
    Unmanned Trucks to Operate between St. Petersburg and Kazan
    Unmanned trucks will start operating between St. Petersburg and Kazan in 2026.
    DigitalizationUnmannedRoad transport
    0
    06.06.2025
    Transport Hubs on Basis of River Ports
    A road map draft has been developed for transport hubs on the basis of river port in Perm Kray and Udmurtia Republic.
    Inland shippingLogistics centerRiver portRoad map
    0
    16.04.2025
    New Generation Inland Ferry Concept
    Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project.
    FerryInland shippingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    05.06.2025
    Cherepovets Shipyard Delivers River Barges
    State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has taken delivery of the 13th RBD 4608 Design barge built at Cherepovets Shipyard.
    BargeCherepovets ShipyardInland shippingShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.07.2025 FESCO Launches Block Trains from Vladivostok to Nizhnekamsk
    14.07.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 8.9%
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    10.07.2025 First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    10.07.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 25.1%
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.07.2025 Digital River Project
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •