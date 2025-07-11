Vegetable Oil Export from Altay Up

During January-May 2025, more than 79 thousand tons of vegetable oils worth more than 7,4 bn rubles ($94.7 mn) was exported from Altay Kray.

Tonnage-wise, vegetable oils export doubled, while value-wise it grew 2.3-fold, the RF Federal Customs Service reported.

Most of the exports was rapeseed and sunflower seed oil.

Altay-grown and produced oils were exported to 20 countries, the major imported being China with exports to this country surging 2.1-fold year-on-year.

Also, India and Turkmenistan imported large shipments of vegetable oil from Altay this year.

