Железнодорожные контейнеры, 6 месяцев 2025: минус 3%
11.07.2025

Block Train from Urals to China

    • Sverdlovsk Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, has launched a block train from Yekaterinburg in the Urals to China, RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    The train carrying 62 railcars with containers laden with LCL cargo left the Uralsky transport and logistics center on July 8 and is to transit Kazakhstan en route to China.

    The transit time to the station of Dostyk on the China-Kazakhstan border will make no more than six days.

    The Uralsky transport and logistics center started operating in November 2022. The annual capacity of the center is 30 mn tons of cargo and 600 thousand TEU, which is equivalent to more than 5 thousand trains.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


