Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
11.07.2025

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in May 2025: Reefer Cargo Down

    27.06.2025
    Delo Group and MODENA Group Agree to Collaborate on Port Infrastructure in Indonesia
    At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025), Delo Group and MOLOGIZ, a logistics subsidiary of the MODENA Group, signed a cooperation agreement.
    02.06.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.4% YoY in April 2025
    Export declined by 13.4%
    Only for subscribers
    29.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    Only for subscribers
    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    03.06.2025
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 4 Months 2025
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 13.5 mn tons during the first 4 months of 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    01.07.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-May 2025
    Railway traffic of such commodities was up 14.1% year-on-year.
