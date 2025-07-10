SeaNews Information&Consulting
First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center

    • The Yuzhny Port transport and logistics center in Moscow has handled its first direct block train from China, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

    The block train carrying consumer goods arrived on July 1. The transit time from the station of Hefei in China to Yuzhny Port made about 20 days.

    The train was organized in the framework of the service jointly operated by Russian Railways’ subsidiary RZD Logistics and Transit.

    The new route is part of their programme aimed at expanding the geographic scope of the service and optimizing supply chains between Asia and European Russia.

    It is planned to make the service regular with 2-4 trains running monthly from China to Moscow.

