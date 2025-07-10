SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
10.07.2025

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 25.1%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.05.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 41.7%
    Export declined by 70.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    14.04.2025
    Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-March 2025
    Export designated freight traffic by rail increased 1% year-on-year during January-February 2025.
    2025ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    29.05.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    Only for subscribers
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    02.06.2025
    Russian railways’ Freight Traffic in January-May 2025 Continues to Decline
    In January-May 2025, Russian Railways loaded 465.2 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FREIGHTLoadingRussian Railways
    0
    24.02.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January 2025
    Russian Railways carried 16.2 mn tons of export designated coal in January 2025.
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    10.02.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 0.7%
    Import grew by 34.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.07.2025 Block Train from Urals to China
    10.07.2025 First Direct Train from China at Yuzhny Port Logistics Center
    10.07.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 25.1%
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •