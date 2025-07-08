SeaNews Information&Consulting
08.07.2025

Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-June 2025 Down 7.6%

    25.03.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2025 Down 9.4%
    Export declined by 9.4%
    05.06.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Ore Up
    Export was up 5.3%.
    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    04.07.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 27, 2023
    On week 27, freight rates in the Azov-Black Sea region started to grow.
    08.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 4.8%
    Cabotage was down 4.5%.
    24.04.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 6.1%
    Export declined by 6.8%.
    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.07.2025 Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
