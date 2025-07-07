SeaNews Information&Consulting
Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister
07.07.2025

Deputy Minister Goes Acting Minister

    • Deputy Minister Goes Acting MinisterAndrey Nikitin, Deputy Minister of transport, has been appointed acting Minister of transport by Presidential Order w.e.f. July 7, the Kremlin press office reports.

    In this position he replaces Roman Starovoit, who was Minister of transport since May 2024.

    Nikitin was appointed Deputy Minster of transport in February 2025 after serving as Governor of Novgorod Oblast since 2017.

    According to the Kremlin press office, the President will suggest Nikitin as a candidate for the position of transport minister to the State Duma.

    Provided the Duma approves of the candidate, Nikitin will be appointed Minister of transport of the Russian federation.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


  •  




