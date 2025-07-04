SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый танк-контейнерный поезд FESCO
04.07.2025

FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized its first block train consisting of tank containers, the Group said in a statement.

    The trains carrying 59 tank containers left Kazan for Vladivostok. On arrival at Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO Group, the containers will be loaded on board FESCO ships for delivery to the port of Korsakov on the island of Sakhalin.

    The train was organized in the framework of FESCO Chemical, a FESCO-operated service aimed forregular shipment of chemical cargo by sea, rail and intermodal schemes.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




