SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
04.07.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 27, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.02.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.9% YoY in January 2025
    All in all, 682.3 thosuand TEU was carried during the month under report.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    22.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 21, 2023
    On week 21, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on the previous week’s level.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    01.04.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 15.6% YoY in February 2025
    Export declined by 18.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.05.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Declines 6.8% in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, Russian Railways loaded 370.6 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    13.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    Import grew by 96.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025
    Export grew by 8.4%, import by 8.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •