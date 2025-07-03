SeaNews Information&Consulting
Оборудование для мониторинга космической погоды доставлено на космодром
03.07.2025

Volga-Dnepr Flies Space Weather Monitoring Equipment

    • Volga-Dnepr Airline has delivered high-tech space weather monitoring equipment to the Vostochny space launch facility, the company said in a statement.

    Two Ionosphera-M spacecraft units and auxiliary equipment were shipped by chartered flights of Volga-Dnepr’s aircraft from Sheremetevo Airport to the newly completed landing site of Vostochny/

    The equipment that comprises the Ionozond space system was carried in two special purpose containers and two 20’ boxes on board Il-76TD-90VD airplanes. The total weight of the cargo made 23 tons.

    Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr


  •  




