Volga-Dnepr Flies Space Weather Monitoring Equipment

Volga-Dnepr Airline has delivered high-tech space weather monitoring equipment to the Vostochny space launch facility, the company said in a statement.

Two Ionosphera-M spacecraft units and auxiliary equipment were shipped by chartered flights of Volga-Dnepr’s aircraft from Sheremetevo Airport to the newly completed landing site of Vostochny/

The equipment that comprises the Ionozond space system was carried in two special purpose containers and two 20’ boxes on board Il-76TD-90VD airplanes. The total weight of the cargo made 23 tons.

Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr