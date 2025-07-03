SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Инвестпрограмма «ТрансКонтейнера» в 2024 году
03.07.2025

TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development

    • TransContainer and the government of the Moscow region signed an agreement on developing transport and logistics infrastructure in the Moscow region at the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the company said in a statement.

    The document is valid till 2028 and serves as a continuation of the agreement signed in April this year with the Government of the Moscow Region for the implementation of a project to construct a container terminal near Chekhov station in the Moscow Region. At the initial stage, the terminal’s capacity is estimated at 173,000 TEU, with the potential to increase to 500,000 TEU. The container yard capacity will be approximately 13,000 TEU. The terminal is currently undergoing the design phase, after which the commissioning schedule and the total investment amount will be determined.

    Another TransContainer’s terminal – Usady (located in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow Region) – is in the final stages of construction. Its annual capacity will be 424,000 TEU, with a storage capacity of 11,500 TEU. The terminal is scheduled to be launched in 2025.

    The development of new transport and logistics infrastructure within the Moscow transport hub will enhance connectivity across Russian regions and promote the growth of multimodal freight transportation.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.01.2025
    TransContainer Expands Terminal Capacity in Perm
    TransContainer has increased the capacity of its terminal at the railway station of Blochnaya in Perm region.
    ModernizationTerminalTransContainerПермь
    0
    03.03.2025
    Russia and Iraq Sign Agreement on Maritime Transport
    Russia an Iraq held negotiations on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure development.
    AgreementCooperationIraqPolitical
    0
    19.03.2025
    EEU – Iran Agreement on Free Trade Comes into Force in May
    The Eurasian Economic Commission has received an official notification from the Islamic Republic of […]
    AgreementEurasian Economic UnionFree trade agreementIran
    0
    21.03.2025
    FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators.
    AgreementAsian PacificCooperationFESCO
    0
    27.06.2025
    Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 19.
    AgreementFertilizersGlobal PortsФосАгро
    0
    19.02.2025
    TransContainer Equips Omsk Terminal with Gantry Crane
    Thus increasing the terminal storage capacity by 50%
    CraneTerminalTransContainerОмск
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •