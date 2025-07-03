TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development

TransContainer and the government of the Moscow region signed an agreement on developing transport and logistics infrastructure in the Moscow region at the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the company said in a statement.

The document is valid till 2028 and serves as a continuation of the agreement signed in April this year with the Government of the Moscow Region for the implementation of a project to construct a container terminal near Chekhov station in the Moscow Region. At the initial stage, the terminal’s capacity is estimated at 173,000 TEU, with the potential to increase to 500,000 TEU. The container yard capacity will be approximately 13,000 TEU. The terminal is currently undergoing the design phase, after which the commissioning schedule and the total investment amount will be determined.

Another TransContainer’s terminal – Usady (located in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow Region) – is in the final stages of construction. Its annual capacity will be 424,000 TEU, with a storage capacity of 11,500 TEU. The terminal is scheduled to be launched in 2025.

The development of new transport and logistics infrastructure within the Moscow transport hub will enhance connectivity across Russian regions and promote the growth of multimodal freight transportation.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer