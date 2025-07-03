SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
03.07.2025

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.6% YoY in May 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.03.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in February 2025: Grain Up
    Export declined by 2.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 10.9% in December 2024
    Import was up 16.9%, export up 5.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    26.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 11.6% in January
    Export grew by 13.6%, import by 9.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    06.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials Up in January 2025
    Ore export made 1.3 mn tons, up 31.2%.
    2025Russian RailwaysScrap metalOre
    0
    27.01.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in December 2024 Down 3.2%
    Export declined by 2,8%
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    29.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 23.1% in March
    Export grew by 27.2%, import by 19%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •