SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Международные контейнерные перевозки на пространстве СНГ растут
03.07.2025

Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 5 Months 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    Import was down 7.2%, export down 1.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    04.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 10.9%
    Cabotage was up 10.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    27.05.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-March 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-March 2025 made $158 bn.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Customs statisticsExportImport
    0
    26.03.2025
    Railway Loading of Chemicals in January-February 2025
    In January-February 2025, the loading of chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    15.01.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-December 2024: Coke and Fertilizers Up
    In January-December 2024, Russian Railways loaded 1,181.4 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2024LoadingRussian Railways
    0
    12.03.2025
    Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-February 2025
    Export designated freight traffic by rail grew 2.1% year-on-year during January-February 2025.
    2025ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.07.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2025 Down 5%
    04.07.2025 FESCO Launches First Tank Container Block Train
    03.07.2025 TransContainer Signs Agreement on Logistics Infrastructure Development
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •