Railway Loading of Export Ferrous Metals in January-May 2025

In January-May 2025, the loading of export designated ferrous metals grew, Russian Railways have reported. Railway traffic of such commodities was up 14.1% year-on-year to almost 10.5 mn tons. Containerized shipment of ferrous metals grew 1.6-fold to 1 mn tons.

Most of the export designated traffic, 7.5 mn tons, up 17.3% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. Almost 4.8 mn tons, up 23.3%, was transported to the Southern ports, 1.8 mn tons, up 7.8%, to the Northwestern ports, and 995 thousand tons, up 8.4%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Ferrous metals export via railway border crossings increased 6.2% to make 2.9 mn tons.

The largest volumes of chemicals in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Lipetsk (3.4 mn tons), Kemerovo (1.4 mn tons) and Sverdlovsk (1.3 mn tons) regions.

Photo: Russian Railways