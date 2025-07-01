SeaNews Information&Consulting
Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on the export of paddy rice, trhe RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    The new ban will be in force since July 1 till December 31, 2025.

    The ban does not apply to paddy rice carried to the Eurasian Economic Union countries, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as humanitarian aid and as international transit.

    The ban does not apply to rice exported as seed grain.

    The temporary ban on paddy rice export was first introduced since July 1, 2022, and then was extended several times till June 30, 2025.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


