Russian Railways Appoint Deputy CEO

Ekaterina Krivosheyeva has been appointed Deputy CEO of Russian Railways, the company said in its social media account. The appointment was approved by the Company Board.

In this position, Krivosheyeva replaces Aleksandr Plutnik who decided to pursue his career elsewhere.

Krivosheyeva has been in the railway transport industry for more than 20 years. Since 2023, she was director of Russian Railways’ corporate property department.

In her new position, Krivosheyeva will be responsible for company assets and property management.

Photo: Russian Railways