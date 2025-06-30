SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
30.06.2025

Russian Baltic Ports in May 2025: Coal and Coke Down

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.03.2025
    Russia-China Rail Traffic Growing
    In January-February 2025, Russian Railways carried more than 30 million tons of cargo to/from China.
    2025ChinaFreigh trafficRussian Railways
    0
    09.04.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2025: Coal and Coke Down
    Export declined by 9%, cabotage by 9.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    17.06.2025
    Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-May 2025
    The largest volumes of chemicals in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Astrakhan, Perm and Tula regions.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysChemicals
    0
    02.06.2025
    Russian railways’ Freight Traffic in January-May 2025 Continues to Decline
    In January-May 2025, Russian Railways loaded 465.2 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FREIGHTLoadingRussian Railways
    0
    07.03.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January-February 2025
    Russian Railways carried 30.5 mn tons of export designated coal in January-February 2025
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    27.02.2025
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 9.6% YoY in January 2025
    Export declined by 7.6%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.07.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 31.1% in May
    27.06.2025 Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic
    27.06.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 5.8% in May 2025
    26.06.2025 New Container Cranes for Pervomaisky Terminal in Vladivostok
    25.06.2025 First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT
    23.06.2025 FESCO Launches South Africa Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2025 Ban on Paddy Rice Export Extended
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •