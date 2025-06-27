Global Ports and PhosAgro Sign Memorandum to Increase Fertilizer Handling in the Baltic

Global Ports, part of Delo Group, and PhosAgro Group, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, signed a memorandum to increase the volume of fertilizer handling through Global Ports’ marine terminals in St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga, Global Ports said in a statement.

The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 19 by Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports, and Sergey Pronin, Deputy CEO of PhosAgro.

The agreement provides for an increase in the minimum guaranteed volume of PhosAgro mineral fertilizers handling through Global Ports terminals from 3 to 4 mn tons per year, with a further increase to 5 mn tons. Fertilizers will be handled at Petrolesport, First Container Terminal in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, and Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the deep-water port of Ust-Luga (all part of Global Ports).

Albert Likholet, Global Ports CEO, noted: “We thank PhosAgro for their trust. In order to create additional opportunities for efficient handling of fertilizers, we adapted the container capacities of Global Ports terminals in the Baltic Basin, built additional infrastructure and formed our own fleet of specialized containers. This will allow our partners to optimize logistics solutions for export flows through Northwest Russia.”

“Expanding our effective partnership with Global Ports will allow us to dramatically increase cargo throughput using the so-called “smart scheme” that has proven itself to be successful and cost-effective. And most importantly, we ensure our logistics security in terms of long-term booking of port capacities,” Sergey Pronin, Deputy CEO of PJSC PhosAgro, said.

In 2023-2024, Global Ports invested in the development of infrastructure to increase the transshipment of bulk cargo using container technology. In particular, First Container Terminal and Petrolesport terminals increased the railway front, which made it possible to receive longer container trains. In addition, since 2024, Ust-Luga Container Terminal has been providing its customers with fertilizers handling and storage in the port. In 2025, Global Ports has launched a bulk cargo handling facility at Petrolesport. The new infrastructure allows customers to deliver products in mineral railcars with subsequent accumulation of vessel lots and loading onto a vessel using special containers.

Since 2020, Global Ports has increased fertilizer handling in the Northwest by more than 9 times.

The partnership between PhosAgro and Global Ports began in November 2019 after signing an agreement for mineral fertilizers handling through the terminal of JSC Petrolesport using a “smart scheme”, which involves the use of specialized containers. In December 2023, the parties signed a long-term five-year contract for handling of at least 3 million tonnes per year.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports