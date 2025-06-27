SeaNews Information&Consulting
ГК «Дело» примет участие в развитии портовой инфраструктуры в Индонезии
27.06.2025

Delo Group and MODENA Group Agree to Collaborate on Port Infrastructure in Indonesia

    • At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025), Delo Group and MOLOGIZ, a logistics subsidiary of the MODENA Group, signed a cooperation agreement, with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC), Delo said in a statement.

    The agreement outlines the parties’ intention to explore opportunities for a joint project to develop a deep-water seaport and related infrastructure in the Republic of Indonesia. The next step will be to finalize the project details with the goal of signing a legally binding agreement. At this stage, Delo Group is expected to provide professional expertise and resources, while MOLOGIZ will focus on government relations. Earlier in April 2025, Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group, discussed this project with the management of MODENA Group as part of his business mission REC to Indonesia.

    “Developing port infrastructure in Indonesia is not focused just on establishing a new major logistics hub — it also acts as a step toward deepening economic cooperation between our countries. This partnership with Indonesia broadens opportunities to strengthen transport sovereignty and better integrate Russian logistics companies into global supply chains,” said Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group.

    “We view our partnership with Delo Group as a key driver of our project’s success. Combining the expertise, experience, and resources of both companies will enable us to work toward building a port that will play a major role in the logistics and trade infrastructure of Indonesia and the broader international market,” said Michael Jizhar, Executive Vice President of MODENA Group.

    On June 19, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held talks and approved a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Russia and Indonesia, which includes expanding cooperation in logistics and transportation. The document pays particular attention to improving transport links between the countries, implementing joint infrastructure projects, and developing human resources and training personnel in this field, which opens up further opportunities for collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


