26.06.2025

New Container Cranes for Pervomaisky Terminal in Vladivostok

    • Three new state of the art container cranes have been delivered from Hong Kong to Vladivostok for Pervomaisky container terminal, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reports.

    The terminal has been engaged in a major reconstruction and modernization programme since 2014 refurbishing and extending the quay, acquiring new equipment and modernizing storage facilities for containers.

    After completing the reconstruction of the second berth, the over quay length will reach 453 meters, which will allow of accommodating two 184.1 meters LOA Kapitan Afansyev Type container ships at a time.

    Pervomaisky is also implementing automation technologies and upgrading its IT system, Rosmorrechflot said.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


