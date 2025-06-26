SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспорт мороженого из Уральского региона
26.06.2025

Ice Cream Exports from Urals Growing

    • Ice cream made in the Urals region is most popular in Kazakhstan. This country accounts for 95% of ice cream exports from the Urals, according to the RF Federal Customs Service.

    Since the year start, 160 tons of the product worth 74 mn rubles ($946.3 thousand) was exported from the Urals including more than 150 tons worth 72 mn rubles ($933.6 thousand) designated for Kazakhstan. The value of exports grew 50% year-on-year. Besides, more than 2 tons of ice cream was exported to China.

    According to the regional customs administration, ice cream export from the Urals is growing every year, and regional producers are expanding their presence in Asia and the Middle East.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


