First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT

First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has received the first shipment of autonomous reefer containers stuffed with meat from China in the framework of a new intermodal service.

The project was initiated by Cherkizovo Group in partnership with Global Ports, Refagrotrans and Novik Group.

Reefer containers are carried from Jilin Province in China to St. Petersburg by block trains routed via Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint.

At FCT, the containers are loaded on board a vessel operated by Novik for delivery to Kaliningrad. There, meat is processed and then transported in autonomous reefer containers to Moscow.

The overall transit time from loading in China to unloading of products in Moscow makes 35-40 days.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports