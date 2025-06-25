SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первая партия автономных рефконтейнеров с мясом из Китая на ПКТ
25.06.2025

First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT

    • First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCTFirst Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has received the first shipment of autonomous reefer containers stuffed with meat from China in the framework of a new intermodal service.

    The project was initiated by Cherkizovo Group in partnership with Global Ports, Refagrotrans and Novik Group.

    Reefer containers are carried from Jilin Province in China to St. Petersburg by block trains routed via Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint.

    At FCT, the containers are loaded on board a vessel operated by Novik for delivery to Kaliningrad. There, meat is processed and then transported in autonomous reefer containers to Moscow.

    The overall transit time from loading in China to unloading of products in Moscow makes 35-40 days.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.05.2025
    New Service at Global Ports’ Far East Terminal
    Global Ports’ terminal in the Russian Far East has started serving a new regular container service.
    Container serviceGlobal PortsQingdao
    0
    12.05.2025
    Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    31.03.2025
    FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow
    FESCO Transport Group has launched the first regular block train from Wuhu in China’s Anhui province to Moscow.
    Block trainChinaFESCO Moscow
    0
    07.05.2025
    Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Global Ports’ marine container terminal in the Russian Far East has increased the capacity of its reefer container yard.
    Global PortsReeferRussian Far East
    0
    16.04.2025
    Moby Dik Loads Dump Trucks for Africa
    Global Ports’ Kronshtadt-based terminal Moby Dik has handled 30 grain dump trucks with trailers.
    Global PortsHeavyliftMoby Dik
    0
    20.06.2025
    International Logistics Terminal Opens in Almaty
    The new terminal is expected to strengthen transport connectivity and reduce logistics costs.
    ChinaContainer terminalKazakhstanKazakhstan Temir Zholy
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.06.2025 New Container Cranes for Pervomaisky Terminal in Vladivostok
    25.06.2025 First Autonomous Reefer Containers from China at FCT
    23.06.2025 FESCO Launches South Africa Service
    20.06.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 1.3% in May 2025
    20.06.2025 International Logistics Terminal Opens in Almaty
    18.06.2025 Bely Rast Handles Millionth Container
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •