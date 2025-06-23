SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO запустила сервис между Россией и ЮАР
23.06.2025

FESCO Launches South Africa Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a container service between Russia and Durban in South Africa, FESCO VP German Maslov said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    Exports from St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk to South Africa will be delivered by FESCO-operated deep sea service to Nhava Sheva in India and there transshipped onto feeder services for Durban.

    Imports designated for Novorossiysk will be transshipped via Nhava Sheva or Jebel Ali in the UAE, imports for St. Petersburg will be transshipped via Mundra in India.

    FESCO’s first container from Novorossiysk arrived at Durban on June 8, the overall transit time made some 45 days. At present, it has been stuffed with import goods and is awaiting for loading on board a ship.

    The Group’s next container laden with plastic goods was delivered to Nhava Sheva on June 17 and is due for loading for Durban in early July.

    At present, a shipment of containers laden with Russian made petrochemical products is ready for loading.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




