Demetra Holding Invests in Grain Terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman

Demetra Holding intends to invest large sums of money into its grain terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman. The group signed agreements with to this effect the corresponding regional and municipal authorities at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last week.

Investment into developing the third stage of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal will exceed 10.8 bn rubles ($135.5 mn). The project envisages building railway infrastructure, a grain and oilseed handling terminal, transport and storage facilities.

The new facilities and infrastructure are to become operable in 2029.

In Taman, Demetra Holding intends to invest more than 9 bn rubles ($112.9 mn) in modernizing the port infrastructure of its grain terminal including dredging, berth reconstruction, enc.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Photo: courtesy of Demetra Holding