International Logistics Terminal Opens in Almaty

A modern container terminal Zhetysu was opened in Almaty, the press service of NC “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” JSC has reported. The large-scale infrastructure project was the result of an international partnership between Kedentransservice JSC, a subsidiary of NC KTZ JSC, and China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation.

The total area of the terminal is 9.8 hectares. The container yard occupies 9,200 sqm and is designed for one-time storage of up to 1,101 TEU. The area of the warehouse premises reaches 23,400 sqm, the parking area for commercial vehicles is 8,900 sqm.

Located at the intersection of major transport routes, the terminal with a design capacity of 115,000 TEU per year will become a strategic center for the consolidation of cargo flows and the largest import hub in Kazakhstan. The terminal is expected to strengthen transport connectivity and reduce logistics costs.

On the opening day, the first container train from the Kazakh-Chinese cargo terminal in Xi’an (PRC) arrived at the terminal.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi Province (PRC), Governor of Shaanxi Province Zhao Gang and others.

“Kazakhstan strives to become a full-fledged transport and logistics hub of Central Asia and the Caspian region. We are confidently moving in this direction and developing logistics along international corridors, implementing large-scale infrastructure projects such as Dry Ports in Khorgos and Xi’an, an international logistics hub in Lianyungang, and the seaports of Kuryk and Aktau. The opening of a new terminal in Almaty is part of the strategy,” said Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov.Container ter

“The opening of this terminal is not only a symbolic project of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the “One Belt and One Road”, but also a key driver of economic integration. This is an international logistics hub that will also ensure sustainable growth of economic cooperation between China, Kazakhstan and Eurasia,” said Yuan Xiaojun, General Director of Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.

Photo: courtesy of the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy