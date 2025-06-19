Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-May 2025

In January-May 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 18% year-on-year to 6.6 mn tons.

Eastwards, 3.6 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 18.2% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

Westward export iron ore traffic was up 27% to almost 1.3 mn tons, and southward traffic up 11.6% to 1.8 mn tons.

The largest volumes of ore in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (1.8 mn tons), Zabaikalsk Kray (1.5 mn tons), and Jewish Autonomous Oblast (1.2 mn tons).

