19.06.2025

Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-May 2025

    • In January-May 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of this commodity was up 18% year-on-year to 6.6 mn tons.

    Eastwards, 3.6 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 18.2% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

    Westward export iron ore traffic was up 27% to almost 1.3 mn tons, and southward traffic up 11.6% to 1.8 mn tons.

    The largest volumes of ore in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast (1.8 mn tons), Zabaikalsk Kray (1.5 mn tons), and Jewish Autonomous Oblast (1.2 mn tons).

    Photo: Russian Railways


